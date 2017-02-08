»»MOUNDVILLE ALLIANCE HOSTING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE FORUM AFTER RECENT KILLINGS

The town of Moundville is still reeling in the wake of several domestic violence-related killings over the past two months.

Now, the Moundville Ministerial Alliance is teaming up with area leaders, domestic violence survivors and community resources like Turning Point for a series of community forums shining a light on abuse and what can be done to stop it.

The first meeting is set for 5 p.m. Sunday at Moundville Baptist Church. Potential speakers include Portia Shepherd from Turning Point, law enforcement officers, area District Attorney Michael Jackson, and family members of those recently affected by the Moundville tragedies.

The forum will be moderated while Moundville Baptist Church pastor Jason Duckett, who said their goal is helping those who may need it.

“If anyone is dealing with this issue in their own experience, then we want to do that,” he said. “We want to help provide a resource for that.”

The forum will last about an hour and will include a question-and-answer period.

Five Moundville residents have died since Christmas Day: