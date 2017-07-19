»»MOTIVE REVEALED IN JENNIFER NEVIN’S DEATH

Court documents reveal one of the suspects accused of killing Jennifer Nevin confessed their involvement and said they killed her because they believed she was setting them up to be robbed.

The documents say that after investigators discovered the identity of Nevin, who was found dead on a dirt road off Watermelon Road in Tuscaloosa, they learned she went to a party in Cottondale July 14 and was last seen leaving the party with Koran Lewis, 23, Kendrick Marshall, 16, and Vida Confetti, 20.

According to the documents, Marshall told authorities he and Lewis shot the victim, and Confetti told authorities she was involved in beating Nevin before she was shot.

Marshall said they killed Nevin because they thought she was setting them up to be robbed.

Marshall, Lewis and Confetti are facing murder charges in her death, but Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit Capt. Gary Hood said more people could be charged.