»»MORE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS MEANS GREATER INTEREST IN TUSCALOOSA INVESTING

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Ensley Nichols

As the Crimson Tide continues racking up National Championship trophies, Tuscaloosa is flourishing in the real estate industry.

People from across the country are looking to invest in homes and condominiums in the area.

After the win against Georgia on Monday, Tuscaloosa real estate agent Alice Maxwell said she received several calls.

“We had five calls and five internet leads from people actually wanting homes in Tuscaloosa and wanting to purchase condominiums for their children, and also see an investment opportunities from people as far as California,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell said she believes that this growth is going to continue for Tuscaloosa. By 2040, Tuscaloosa is predicted to be one of the top five cities in Alabama, she said.

People see Tuscaloosa as a great community, and the success the Crimson Tide football team continues to bring is a big part of the attraction to this community.