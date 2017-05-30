»»MORE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT IMPACT FEES IN TUSCALOOSA

The discussions were part of an effort to create “Impact Fees”.

The proposed policy would only apply to multi-family housing with 100 or more bedrooms.

Developers say it’s unfair that commercial developers wouldn’t be required to pay the fees.

“We’ve gotten input from Stakeholders and reviewed actually four different versions of a service fee in Tuscaloosa. It would appear we have them narrowed down to about two both of which I think are about reasonable and something we should debate and discuss” says District 4 Tuscaloosa City Councilman Matt Calderone.

Also, the City Projects Committee voted to award an Engineering Contract to Walker & Associates on the Lurleen Wallace Boulevard improvements project.

The contract is in the amount of $257,000.

The improvements will cost nearly $25 million.

The Alabama Department Of Transportation will pay $17 million and just over $6 million from the City Of Tuscaloosa.