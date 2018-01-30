»»MORE DETAILS EMERGE IN TODDLER’S DEATH

A 20-month-old girl is dead, and her 31-year-old father is facing capital murder charges in her Sunday death.

According to court documents, Kandice Cabbil was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. at DCH Regional Medical Center. She’d been taken there by ambulance after her father, Samuel Darrell Cabbil, called 911 hours after she’d been injured.

Investigators who interviewed Cabbil said he told them he got upset at his daughter’s crying and pushed her onto the floor, then snatched her up by one arm and shook her. Cabbil told police that she stopped crying and became unresponsive, so he put her in bed and left her there for the rest of the day.

Cabbil said he checked on her several times, but she never woke up, so he called 911 once he realized she wasn’t going to wake up.

A medical examination found Kandice Cabbil suffered severe blunt force trauma to her head resulting in several skull fractures, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Cabbil has been charged with capital murder in his daughter’s death and remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail. He’s also facing charges of tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.