»»MORE ALABAMIANS ANNOUNCE CANDIDACY FOR FOR U.S. SENATE SPOT

The U.S. Senate special election race in Alabama in is getting bigger by the day.

Today, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks announced in Huntsville that he’s running for U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ seat, which is currently filled by former Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange.

“Congress is failing the American people by not rising to the challenges that we face,” Brooks said. “I am the only candidate for the Senate who has a proven record of conservative leadership.

Brooks joins an already-crowded GOP primary field. In the running are:

U.S. Sen. Luther Strange, who was appointed to the senate seat after Jeff Sessions was appointed attorney general.

Alabama Rep. Ed Henry of Hartselle.

Former Chief Justice Roy Moore.

Dr. Randy Brinson, former Christian Coalition of Alabama president.

Dominic Gentile, a Hoover businessman.

Democratic nominees include:

Ron Crumpton, a patients’ rights and medicinal marijuana advocate.

Former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones, who prosecuted the men responsible for the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, which happened in 1963

Robert Kennedy Jr. of Mobile County. Kennedy is the son of Robert F. Kennedy, who was a younger brother of John F. Kennedy.

The deadline to qualify is Wednesday.