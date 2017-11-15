»»MOORE CAMPAIGN HOSTING CONFERENCE TODAY

UPDATE: U.S. Senate hopeful Roy Moore’s attorney is hosting a news conference at 4 p.m. today at the Alabama Republican Party headquarters in Birmingham.

The steering committee of the Alabama Republican Party is expected to meet to discuss how to respond to the scandal enveloping Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

The state party has so far been silent about the sexual misconduct allegations facing Moore despite a growing number of Republicans who have called for him to leave the race.

Three people with knowledge of the meeting said the committee was scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon by phone.

The committee could vote to disqualify Moore, which would prevent him from taking office. The party could also pass a resolution in support of Moore.

Bill Armistead, Moore’s campaign chairman and a former Republican Party chairman, told The Associated Press he’d seen no indication the state party will “back off in any way” from Moore.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Latest on Republican Roy Moore and the special U.S. Senate election in Alabama:

4:05 p.m.: President Donald Trump isn’t saying whether Republican Roy Moore should drop out of the Alabama Senate race following accusations of sexual misconduct.

Reporters at the White House asked Trump Wednesday whether Moore should step aside or whether he believed Moore’s accusers after Trump delivered a lengthy recap of his foreign travels this year.

Trump walked off without answering any questions.

Trump is under pressure to weigh in on the matter. Other top Republican leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, have said publicly that Moore should leave the race. Moore says he does not intend to step aside.

The election is Dec. 12.

3:35 p.m.: Republican Roy Moore is trailing his Democratic opponent in polling conducted by the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, even though Alabama hasn’t elected a Democratic senator in a quarter-century.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee found that Democrat Doug Jones led Moore by 12 points – 51 percent to 39 percent – in a survey of 500 Alabama voters conducted Sunday and Monday. The Associated Press has reviewed the committee’s internal numbers.

That’s a dramatic downward shift for Moore, who led by 9 points based on the organization’s internal polling in the days immediately before the first allegations of sexual misconduct were revealed.

The Senate committee, like virtually the entire national GOP, has called for Moore to quit the race.

2:05 p.m.: Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby says he will write in the name of a Republican who is not Roy Moore in next month’s special election.

Shelby told reporters on Wednesday that there is little recourse to stop Moore even if the state GOP’s executive committee asked him to leave. National Republicans have been calling for Moore to step aside in the face of allegations of sexual misconduct decades ago.

“It’s not a good situation,” he said. “I wish we had another candidate.”

He said Jeff Sessions, who held the seat, would be an “ideal candidate” but noted that Sessions is already attorney general.

Shelby said he is worried about damage to the Republican brand.

“I think that’s on everybody’s mind,” he said.

He added that even if President Donald Trump weighs in, you still have to find another candidate.

1:50 p.m.: National Republicans are pressuring Alabama’s party to get Roy Moore to abandon his U.S. Senate race. Many are voicing hopes that President Donald Trump can use his clout to resolve a problem that Republicans say leaves them with no easy options.

On the ground in Alabama, however, the intraparty battle grew nastier Wednesday.

Alabama Republican leaders highlighted state party rules that could allow them to crack down on Alabama officials who support anyone other than Moore, who is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Moore has denied wrongdoing.