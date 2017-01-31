»»MLK ELEMENTARY CELEBRATES STUDENT ATTENDANCE, GOOD GRADES

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Tuscaloosa today honored their students who have perfect attendance or all As and Bs.

The state of Alabama requires each school maintain an attendance rate of at least 95 percent. MLK Elementary Principal Christi Butler said their goal is 96 percent.

Butler said many students would be in school more if they had better transportation.

“Our attendance team meets weekly to discuss those students who have a lot of absences,” she said. “We call those parents, stressing the importance of their students being here everyday. We find out ways we can help them.”

Students who attended the assembly were rewarded with achievement certificates, stuffed animals and blankets.