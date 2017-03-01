»»MISSING 4-YEAR-OLD FROM MARYLAND SPOTTED IN BIRMINGHAM

A young boy missing from Maryland since October 2016 may have been spotted in Birmingham.

Matthew Carrington, 4, may have been seen Saturday in the metro Birmingham area.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Carrington was seen in Birmingham two weeks after he went missing.

If you think you’ve seen him, call 911 or the FBI’s Birmingham office at 205-326-6166.

The FBI said do not approach Carrington or anyone with him, because his kidnappers have guns and are considered dangerous.