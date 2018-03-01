»»MIND CHANGERS: NEW BUILDING, SAME MISSION

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator David Williams III

Mind Changers, an organization that helps change the way students see learning, moved to a new building on Tuesday. The building, located on 801 Black Bears Way, opened up for students’ use.

“This building is a milestone,” said Rodney Pelt, the CEO and founder of Mind Changers. “It’s been five or six years in the works so we finally got it here today. Our kids love it they came in their eyes were wide open.”

The building has a reading room with chalkboard walls for activities. They also have a learning center where kids can finish their homework, eat, and unwind on Tuesdays and Thursdays after a long day of learning.

“The kids kind of associate learning to being more successful and making learning fun so hopefully this location will kind of be a catalyst for that in the community,” said Pelt. “Not only with our students but with the community around us getting them more involved in what we do here at Mind Changers.”

Mind Changers is not only here to make learning fun, but they are also filling a need for positive mentors for students in the community. And they have built their own sense of community along the way.

“I do believe in a sense of community and I believe in her being around like-minded people,” said parent Veronica Billups. “People who are on her team who are rooting for her success so I decided that it would be a good ting for her to be involved in.”

Pelt said that the Mind Changers hope to eventually open a 30,000 square foot facility in the future, and continue growing. He said that currently, the next goal is to continue seeing students being successful at all levels of education.

The Mind Changers need help filling their new reading rooms with books. If you have any book you would like to donate, bring it by their new location from 3-8 p.m.