»»METRO DINER LOOKING FOR EMPLOYEES BEFORE OPENING NEXT MONTH IN MIDTOWN VILLAGE

A new restaurant in Tuscaloosa’s Midtown Village is looking for 100 employees before it opens next month.

Metro Diner is opening April 11 and will be located next to Panera Bread. Right now, they’re looking for servers, bartenders, prep and line cooks and more. Their hiring office is across from Chuck E. Cheese in Midtown.

The diner’s original location has been featured on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” It’s the first location in Alabama, but there are also locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Indiana, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Nevada.

“Our food is comfort food with flair,” said Managing Partner David Charboneau.

Metro Diner will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Their entire menu is available all day.

Applications can be completed online at metrodiner.com/employment.