»»METRO ANIMAL SHELTER HOLDS SHOE DRIVE

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner

Metro Animal Shelter is partnering with Funds2Orgs to collect new and gently used shoes from now until April 30th.

For every one pound of shoes collected, Funds2Orgs will donate 40 cents to the shelter’s Medical Fund.

Executive Director of Metro Animal Shelter, Jennifer Earp, told WVUA 23 that the medical fund is the shelter’s biggest expense. Earp said that the money raised from the shoe drive will help ease financial decisions “we see a lot of animals injured, a lot of animals sick, and we have to pick and choose which ones we treat and which ones we cant, but it helps knowing that we have those extra funds to help any animal in need, without having to make such a drastic decision.”

Fund2Orgs will also be donating all of the shoes collected to needy families in poverty stricken countries.

They will accept any shoe with a sole, except roller blades or ice skates.

