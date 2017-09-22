»»MERCEDES-BENZ U.S. INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION OF ELECTRIC CARS

During their 20th year anniversary of automobile production, Mercedes-Benz U.S. International announcement their newest investment in their Alabama plant.

As part of Mercedes worldwide electric initiative, the MBUSI plant in Tuscaloosa will soon be a production site for electric passenger cars carrying a brand called EQ.

Also, a new battery plant will be built near the existing passenger car plant.

MBUSI will become the fifth production plant on the third continent for battery production of Daimler.

The auto giant will expand its logistics activities with the creation of a consolidation center in neighboring Bibb County. This will provide the market with spare parts globally from the US and North America.

Mercedes’ top executives made these announcements today with the help of elected officials including Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, who had this message to the company who brought automobile production to Alabama 20 years ago,

“Thank you for being a trailblazer for our great state,” she said. “Thank you for helping us give our people opportunity so that they can achieve their dreams and better provide for their families. Because of you, Mercedes Benz U.S. International, Alabama is an automotive industry destination and our people are a shining example of a quality workforce that produces a quality product,” Ivey exclaimed.

The EQ models are expected to go into production in the year 2020. This $1 billion investments will create 600 new jobs for this area.