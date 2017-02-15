»»MERCEDES-BENZ PLANT IN VANCE CELEBRATES 20 YEARS

Mercedes-Benz U.S. International is celebrating its a new milestone this week: They’ve been making vehicles in Tuscaloosa County for 20 years.

Feb. 14, 1997, was the day Mercedes’ first customer-ready M-Class vehicle rolled off the assembly line. The M-Class is now called the GLE Class.

MBUSI President Jason Hoff said the company couldn’t have succeeded without Alabama’s help.

“It’s really about the state, and what it led to when you think about economic development growth in the state,” Hoff said. “Now we have four automotive (original equipment manufacturers) in the state, plus countless suppliers and other businesses, even the aerospace industry. There’s been a fantastic growth period over the last 20 years.”

Last year, MBUSI built more than 300,000 vehicles in Vance, compared with 68,000 vehicles in 1998. The plant builds the GLE and GLS SUVs, the C-Class sedan and the GLE Coupe SUV.