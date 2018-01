Mercedes-Benz U.S. International says the plant in Vance has produced 3 million vehicles total.

Production of the 3 millionth vehicle — a GLE 350 SUV — began last week, and it rolled off the production line this morning.

“We’re already starting off 2018 with an exciting milestone,” said Jason Hoff, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc.