»»MERCEDES-BENZ BREAKS GROUND ON NEW BIBB COUNTY LOGISTICS CENTER

As part of its $1 billion electric vehicle production project in Vance, Mercedes-Benz U.S. International is expanding its industrial footprint in West Alabama with a new Global Logistics Center in Bibb County.

The Global Logistics Center, located 5 miles from the plant in Tuscaloosa County, will bring in 400 jobs and support logistics operations worldwide, along with providing assembly plants overseas with parts they need.

Mercedes is also creating an after-sales hub, which will provide overseas markets with spare parts. The new hub comes as the company’s three existing warehouses are consolidated.

Bibb County Commission Chairman Ricky Hubbard said the new construction brings big rewards.

“It may be 10 years down the road before we see some of the definite benefits as far as new homes, new businesses, restaurants, service stations, different types of commercial property that will materialize,” he said. “All of that takes time, but you have to start somewhere and we think this is a great first step.”

The Global Logistics Center is expected to open in 2019, and the after-sales hub will open by the end of 2020.