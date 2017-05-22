»»MEMORIAL PRESERVATION ACT PROTECTS PAST, FLAWS AND ALL

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Madison MacLean

Gov. Kay Ivey signed the Memorial Preservation Act Friday, putting her stamp of approval on a bill protecting Alabama’s divided past.

Here’s how it works:

Monuments, portraits and road names cannot be replaced or renamed without approval by a committee through a waiver process. Anything in place over 40 years must go through the courts system.

State Sen. Gerald Allen says his bill is not about justifying the past, it’s about education for the future.

“We certainly do not want the future generations to walk in the darkness and not know and understand how great we are because of the events in the past,” Allen says.

The bill does not apply to confederate flags.

Ivey added an executive amendment that says if an educational building or athletic facility is rebuilt or relocated, the name must stay the same. To be renamed, it must go through a waiver process.