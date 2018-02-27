»»MEGAN RONDINI FAMILY’S LAWSUIT AGAINST UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA DROPPED

The University of Alabama and the family of a former student whose story and death caused renewed focus on supporting victims of sexual assault have agreed to dismiss a lawsuit against the college.

Megan Rondini died in July 2016, nearly eight months after accusing T.J. Bunn Jr. of assaulting her at his home. Detailed articles on Buzzfeed and The Tuscaloosa News addressed the allegations and delved into the investigation among a lawsuit filed by Rondini’s family against the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the University of Alabama, DCH Regional Medical Center and Bunn.

U.S. District Judge David Proctor dismissed the sheriff’s office and UA President Stuart Bell from the lawsuit in January. The lawsuit against Bunn is still ongoing.

In a statement you can read in full right here, UA is taking several steps in fighting sexual misconduct and getting victims access to any help they may need.

Those steps include:

Providing funds to add more personnel dedicated to addressing issues associated with sexual misconduct.

Explore new strategies and technology to enhance misconduct reporting systems.

$50,000 toward a scholarship named for Rondini.

Rondini will be posthumously awarded a magna cum laude bachelor’s of science degree from the University of Alabama Honor’s College in May.

The university said in their statement that the agreement does not involve any admission of wrongdoing, nor is the university paying any money to the Rondinis.