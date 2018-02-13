»»MEETING OVER SIPSEY POLICE’S FUTURE MOVED

MORE INFORMATION Walker County Town Suddenly Without a Police Department: Feb. 1, 2018

A special meeting to discuss the abrupt closing of the Sipsey Police Department will take place Friday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the town’s community center. The meeting will give residents of Sipsey the opportunity to voice their concerns and conduct a fair hearing regarding the fate of the police department and its staff.

Earlier this month, Sipsey Mayor Jerry Sadler posted a notice outside of Sipsey Town Hall, where the department is located, in which he announced the closing of the police department. Police department personnel were not given a warning about this closing, and residents of the town are now in fear for their safety. Residents are encouraged to call the Walker County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.