MEETING OVER SIPSEY POLICE'S FUTURE MOVED

A special meeting to discuss the abrupt closing of the Sipsey Police Department will take place Friday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the town’s community center. The meeting will give residents of Sipsey the opportunity to voice their concerns and conduct a fair hearing regarding the fate of the police department and its staff.

Earlier this month, Sipsey Mayor Jerry Sadler posted a notice outside of Sipsey Town Hall, where the department is located, in which he announced the closing of  the police department. Police department personnel were not given a warning about this closing, and residents of the town are now in fear for their safety. Residents are encouraged to call the Walker County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

 

