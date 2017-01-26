»»MEET YOUR LEGISLATORS TONIGHT IN TUSCALOOSA

The League of Women Voters of Greater Tuscaloosa is offering Tuscaloosans a chance to meet with their state legislators tonight.
“Meet Your Legislators Night” is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bryant Conference Center on the University of Alabama campus. The event is free and open to the public.
Legislators invited include:
- State Sen. Gerald Allen of District 21
- State Rep. Christopher England of District 70
- State Rep. A.J. McCampbell of District 71
- State Rep. Bill Poole of District 63
- State Rep. Alan Harper of District 61
- State Sen. Greg Reed of District 5
- State Rep. Rich Wingo of District.62
- State Sen. Bobby Singleton of District 24
- State Rep. Kyle South of District 16.
Organizers said each legislator will be given a chance to present what they believe are key issues for the upcoming 2017 legislative session. Their presentations will be followed by a moderator asking each candidate prepared questions. If time allows, written questions from the audience will be considered.
The event is being co-sponsored by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and the University of Alabama Retirees Association.