»»MEET YOUR LEGISLATORS TONIGHT IN TUSCALOOSA

The League of Women Voters of Greater Tuscaloosa is offering Tuscaloosans a chance to meet with their state legislators tonight.

“Meet Your Legislators Night” is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bryant Conference Center on the University of Alabama campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Legislators invited include:

State Sen. Gerald Allen of District 21

State Rep. Christopher England of District 70

State Rep. A.J. McCampbell of District 71

State Rep. Bill Poole of District 63

State Rep. Alan Harper of District 61

State Sen. Greg Reed of District 5

State Rep. Rich Wingo of District.62

State Sen. Bobby Singleton of District 24

State Rep. Kyle South of District 16.

Organizers said each legislator will be given a chance to present what they believe are key issues for the upcoming 2017 legislative session. Their presentations will be followed by a moderator asking each candidate prepared questions. If time allows, written questions from the audience will be considered.

The event is being co-sponsored by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and the University of Alabama Retirees Association.