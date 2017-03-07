»»MCABEE CENTER IN TUSCALOOSA OFFERING SILVERSNEAKERS PROGRAM

SilverSneakers is coming to the McAbee Center in Tuscaloosa.

The nationally recognized senior fitness program is partnering with the Parks and Recreation Authority to offer services for Medicare-eligible and and group retiree members of participating health plans. The program is based at the McAbee Center, and members can use the weight room and therapeutic indoor pool. In the future, PARA may begin offering SilverSneakers exercise classes.

PARA Marketing Manager Becky Booker said they’re excited they can offer the benefits to seniors.

“We’re excited to have this relationship,” she said. “We know there might be other facilities here in town, but we plan to be the best one.”

You can enroll by following these steps: