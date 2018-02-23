»»MAZEN OSAMA: BECOMING A LEADER ALABAMA TENNIS NEEDS

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Brandon Kamerman and WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Jade Carter

The University of Alabama’s star tennis player Mazen Osama is 6,527 miles away from his home country of Egypt, but he’s found a family here at the Capstone and is in the midst of leaving his legacy here.

“Just maturing as a tennis player as well as his role, I think he’s inheriting leadership based off his results, that credibility and leadership kind of comes naturally, whether you want it or don’t want it, so I think he’s embraced it more.” said head coach George Husack.

Osama spent the fall of 2017 away from the courts in Tuscaloosa and returned to his home country of Egypt to play professionally. But since his return to Alabama, he’s the only upperclassmen on the team.

“A lot of guys that are younger expect me to give them the support and that I’ve been trying to fill in that role. I try to push them as hard as I can,” said Osama.

Because he’s the only upperclassman, he’s pushed himself to be the leader that the team needs.

“When you speak to him, he’s engaging, he’s asks questions, he wants to know more, and I think that from a leadership stand point it’s one thing to lead by example but to be able to lend an ear and sometimes just lend a shoulder for guys to just lean up against, kind of metaphorically speaking there, is invaluable.” said Husack.

On top of his leadership pushing Alabama to victory, his presence on the court has demonstrated nothing but excellence.

Osama and his doubles partner, sophomore Edson Ortiz, are currently ranked No. 22 in the country. The duo has proven to be a great match for the team.

“When we’re able to balance our energy together that’s when we play our best tennis. He’s super calm and when I bring my energy up I need someone to calm me down and he does that well.” said Edson Ortiz.

But just like every other athlete, there’s still time for a little bit of fun.

“We just joke so much, there’s just too many dumb conservations that they don’t even have to deal with tennis, we don’t really talk about tennis off the court, which is good because we need a break from that as well,” said Ortiz.

Finding the balance between fun off the court and business on the court, Osama hopes to lead his team to a special season.