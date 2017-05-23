»»MAYOR WALT MADDOX PRESENTS HIS “THE NEXT FOUR YEARS” PLAN

One day after Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is sworn in to serve his Fourth Term, he presents his vision for the next four years to the City Council.

His plan is called “The Next Four Years”

The plan breaks down the things the city knows they will be able to accomplish in the next four years.

It also gave the Council some ideas of things they can do in the future for the city.

The Mayor touched on completing recovery from the 2011 Tornado, Project Trinity, Road Projects, Education and the Pay Plan.

The plan did not include any tax increases.

“now certainly, when you look forward the things that were talked about in the beyond we don’t have the revenue to do today, but that doesn’t mean of continued growth if Congress does something, those could provide additional revenues that could help us move forward” says Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

Also during Tuesday’s City Council Meeting, they unanimously voted District 3 Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Cynthia Almond as the Council President Pro-Tem.