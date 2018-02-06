»»MAYOR SPEAKS AT STILLMAN COLLEGE EXECUTIVE SPEAKERS SERIES

Stillman College hosted an Executive Speakers Series featuring Tuscaloosa Mayor Walter Maddox on Feb. 6. Highlighting a variety of prominent individuals, the series is designated to shed light on successful role models.

Maddox spoke to students about his personal experience, life journey and shared insight on current issues in business and commerce.

Tara Washington, Stillman College’s career service director, said she hopes the series will have the power to help prepare students to achieve greatness post graduation.

“We want students to be engaged within the community and to listen to leaders who have performed well so they can hear the success stories and even some of their failures so that they can become an integral part of the community at large,” Washington said.