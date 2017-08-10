»»MASS GATHERING IN DOWNTOWN APARTMENT PARKING DECK RESULTED IN DOZENS OF SHOTS FIRED, NO INJURIES

Tuscaloosa Police need your help finding a person of interest after more than 100 shots were fired from the top of a parking deck in Tuscaloosa on July 23.

The parking deck is located at 2330 Jack Warner Parkway, which is the site of Riverfront Village, a student apartment complex.

Police said they were notified of the event around 11:20 p.m. after several callers reported more than 40 shots had been fired from the top of the deck and that several cars were fleeing. When officers arrived, they found more than 100 shell casings and several bullet holes in part of the building.

Shortly after the initial calls, officers said they were dispatched to meet two people who said their vehicles were shot into while they were on the parking deck.

Video from the deck showed more than 20 vehicles pulling onto the top floor, and investigators said they were told two women had agreed to fight in that location. During the fight, several other people began fighting, and police said that at some point several people began shooting. Police said the video shows at least two people shooting at vehicles as they are fleeing the deck.

Police said that so far it doesn’t appear that anyone was injured during the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone who was on the parking deck and can identify the person in the pictures or has any information about what happened to please contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.