»»MARTIAL ARTS SCHOOL OFFERING WOMEN’S SELF-DEFENSE SEMINAR

A local martial arts organization is offering women a low-cost way to learn a little self defense next month.

Cobra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is offering a $20 ladies self-defense seminar Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon to 3 p.m.

Cobra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu owner Kurtis Taylor said the seminar will provide women with the ability to recognize potential attackers and defend themselves in dangerous situations.

“It’s really going to address all of those things and really help any woman who have to deal with a violent scenario,” Taylor said.

For more details on the seminar, you can call 205-752-8922.