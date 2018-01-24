»»MARSHALL COUNTY, KENTUCKY NATIVE NOW LIVING IN TUSCALOOSA SPEAKS ABOUT MASS SHOOTING

Chaney Boatright has lived in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for all of her adult life, but her home is in Marshall County, Kentucky. She still has many ties, friendships and family members there.

Boatright is an alumna of Marshall County High School, where two died and 17 others were injured in a mass shooting on January 23, 2018.

In a one-on-one interview with WVUA 23 News Reporter Chelsea Barton, an emotional Boatright said,

“There is no question, it will make this community stronger. They are broken. They are forever changed, but they love God. He will work for His good and their good. As hurtful as this was, as hard as it is, we will be stronger for it.”

She also wants to thank her new home Tuscaloosa, Alabama for embracing her and praying for her hometown,

“Community is community,” Boatright said smiling. “We stick together. I am so thankful for this community in Tuscaloosa because they have embraced me. They’ve embraced my home town. They are praying for Marshall County and for that I am grateful,” she added.

They New York Times reports that the Marshall County High School shooting is the 11th school shooting already this year.