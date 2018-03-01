»»MARLON HUMPHREY’S HEARING HELD TODAY

By WVUA 23 Reporter Chelsea Barton and WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Lena Paradiso

Former University of Alabama now Baltimore Raven Marlon Humphrey’s hearing was today.

The Uber driver Michell Patton filed a police report with University of Alabama Police Department claiming Humphrey stole a phone charger from his Uber and then forcefully kept the owner from retrieving it.

Humphrey was charged with third degree robbery.

One of the women with Humphrey in the Uber took the stand as well today.

She said that her friends and Humphrey were all intoxicated. That young woman also claims it was the Uber driver who aggressively approached Humphrey and tried to punch him then on the ride home said he was going to beat Humphrey up.

District judge Joanne Jannik did not make a ruling on the case today.