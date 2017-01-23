»»MARCHES DRAW WOMEN, SUPPORTERS FROM AROUND NATION, WORLD

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Kailey McCarthy

Women took to the streets Saturday, marching for causes including gender equality, women’s rights, reproductive health and equal pay.

University of Alabama student Harper Lee was in Washington, D.C., for the main march.

“I decided to march because I do not condone the hateful rhetoric and derogatory language Donald Trump has used towards minorities and I do not want hate like that to be normal and accepted language,” Lee said.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning, commenting on the protests:

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

Two hours later he retracted his statement, saying:

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

More than 500,000 people marched in Washington D.C., a number that doubled the capitol’s expectations. Hundreds of thousands more marched in other cities throughout the U.S., including in Birmingham, where about 5,000 marched.

Former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton took to Twitter, too, saying: