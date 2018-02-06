»»MARCH OF DIMES GEARING UP FOR APRIL RUN

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Nikki Lazzara

The annual March for Babies fundraiser kicked off today in Tuscaloosa. WVUA 23’s very own reporter Chelsea Barton and Chief Meteorologist Richard Scott served as emcees for the event.

March of Dimes March for Babies run raises money to help families of those affected by premature birth, birth defects, and infant loss.

This year, the run is set for April 8 at the Mildred Westervelt Warner Transportation Museum. Registration begins at 1 p.m. and the walk starts at 2. Donations will be accepted at the event.

Over $16,000 has been raised toward the $125,000 goal.