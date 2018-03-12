»»MARCH MADNESS-BOUND: CRIMSON TIDE’S FIRST GAME IS THURSDAY

Spirits are high in Tuscaloosa, as the University of Alabama men’s basketball team is bound for March Madness.

Despite a disappointing loss to the Kentucky Wildcats Saturday, the Crimson Tide is dusting off their dancing shoes after getting their NCAA Tournament invitation Sunday.

While the football team is usually the talk of Tuscaloosa — and the rest of the country — the Alabama men’s basketball team is getting all the attention this month. It’s the first time Bama’s been to March Madness since 2012.

“It’s something you dream about ever since you were a little kid,” said Bama basketball player Braxton Key. “You always want to make the tournament. It means a lot for the team, the program, the fans.”

And those fans recognize the Crimson Tide’s success.

“They have gotten so much better,” said fan Teddy Ingram. “They’ve had a real influx of talent. It’s good to get a good basketball team here, too.”

Alabama faces Virginia Tech Thursday in Pittsburgh.