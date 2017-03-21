»»MARCH 21 IS WORLD DOWN SYNDROME AWARENESS DAY

Approximately one in every 700 babies in the U.S. is born with Down syndrome. That equals about 6,000 children every year.

Today, March 21, is designated as World Down Syndrome Awareness Day. The day is significant because Down syndrome occurs when an individual has a full or partial extra copy of chromosome 21.

In Tuscaloosa, the University of Alabama’s Rise School is instrumental for many parents who have young children with Down syndrome or other developmental disabilities. In addition, the school maintains a 50:50 ratio of students with and without disabilities.

Eagle’s Wings offers day habilitation and vocational services and residential care for adults with disabilities.