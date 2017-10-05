»»MANDERSON CANCER CENTER OFFERS FREE BREAST CANCER SCREENINGS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Jessica Davis

The Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center will be holding two free breast cancer screenings during the month of October to encourage women to get checked for breast cancer.

“Breast cancer can be successfully treated–if it’s found early,” said Dr. Curtis Tucker, medical director of radiation oncology at the Manderson Cancer Center. “Unfortunately, many women in this community do not have adequate health insurance and, therefore, do not have access to these basic health services.”

The screening are for women who have little to no health insurance, are age 40 or over and have not had a mammogram for the past 12 months.

The first screening will be on Oct. 9 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A second screening for women whose primary language is Spanish will be held Oct. 16 at the same time. Both screenings will take place at the Manderson Cancer Center at DCH Regional Medical Center.

“So the night of the event they’ll be able to come in and they’ll get registered completely then they’ll get a clinical breast exam by ether a physician or nurse practitioner and most women will be able to get their mammogram that night or be scheduled,” said Patient navigator, Katrina Lewis.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 205-759-7833. Please leave your name and phone number and you will be contacted to schedule an appointment time.