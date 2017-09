Tuscaloosa Police is on the scene of a shooting

It happened just after 9 P.M. Tuesday night on the 2500 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tuscaloosa at Winston Discount Tobacco Mini Mart.

WVUA 23 has learned the victim was shot in the head and is in critical condition at DCH Hospital.

No word on how the shooting happened.

We will continue to follow this still developing story.