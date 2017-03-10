»»MAN WHO WAS VICTIM OF SHOOTING ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

Tuscaloosa Police say a man who arrived at DCH Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound March 7 is behind bars after police discovered he had outstanding warrants.

The victim, identified as Tykeevan Martin, 25, went to the hospital with a significant gunshot wound to his leg, police said. When they spoke to him, Martin said he was sitting on a fence by the basketball courts at Evans-Roshell Park at the intersection of Alabama Avenue and 40th Avenue Northeast in Holt when he was shot.

Martin told police there were others in the area, but he did not know who shot him. He did tell investigators that two cars were driving by just before the shooting.

Police said that during their investigation, they learned Martin had given a false name. When they learned his actual name, they learned Martin had two outstanding felony warrants for marijuana possession with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and another felony warrant in Jefferson County. Martin was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail March 9 after he was released from the hospital.

Investigators are still searching for the person who shot Martin, and said if anyone has any information about the shooting, they should contact the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit at 205-464-8693 or Tuscaloosa CrimeStoppers at 205-752-7857.