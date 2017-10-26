»»MAN WHO POSED AS RAPPER PLEADS GUILTY TO RAPE AND SODOMY

Twenty-two year old Aaron Hall was sentenced to three concurrent life sentences in prison after pleading guilty to one count of rape and one count of sodomy in the first degree here in Tuscaloosa County. He also pleaded guilty toone count of rape in the first degree in Pickens County.

We first heard of Aaron Hall back in 2015 when he posed as well known rapper Issa Thompson online and lured women to Kentuck Park in Tuscaloosa County where he sexually assaulted them. After making bond in Tuscaloosa County, he was back at the same game in his hometown of Gordo in Pickens County during February of 2017. Once he was charged there, his bond in Tuscaloosa County was revoked.

The Tuscaloosa District Attorney’s Office worked in collaboration with the Pickens County District Attorney’s Office to ensure Aaron Hall will never be able to prey on women like this again.

As part of the plea agreement Aaron Hall will be up for parole in 15 years, but Chief Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Cross says it’s not likely a violent repeat offender like Mr. Hall will be granted parole.