WSFA News reports that the man wanted in connection with a widely shared explicit video on Facebook has been apprehended.

Germaine Moore, 44, turned himself in to Millbrook Police early this morning. He’s facing charges of sexual assault, distributing a video depicting that assault and criminal sexual conduct. More charges are pending.

Moore’s fiance, Tonya Moore, was charged with hindering prosecution.

Police said the child seen in the video has been found and is safe.