»»MAN STANDS TRIAL AFTER HIS DOG MAULED A CHILD

On April 1, 2015, 9-year-old Titus Wilkerson was mauled by a pit bull on his walk home from school.

Over two and a half years later, the man who owned that dog stood trial. Twenty-four year old Christopher Guyton’s bench trial, meaning there was no jury, began on November 16, 2017. The defendant’s fate will be left up to the judge, who in this case is Circuit Judge Jim Roberts.

The attack happened down Highway 69 South on Garden Hill Drive in Tuscaloosa County.

During the trial, multiple prosecution witnesses claimed Christopher Guyton’s dog Webby had a history of being vicious and attacking others.

The state aimed to prove Guyton was aware of his dog’s tendencies and irresponsibly handled the dog by not ensuring it was always secured to his property.

Guyton is charged with one count of: Assault I, Assault II and Reckless Endangerment.

His defense insisted Guyton did not know the dog was capable of hurting someone the way it did.

The victim, Titus Wilkerson -now 12, testified during the trial. While on the stand, he removed his ball cap to show the court his ear he partially lost in the attack and the scars that will forever fill his head, face and neck. Titus’s father spoke with WVUA 23 reporter Chelsea Barton, proud of his son and hopeful that justice will be served.

“If it wasn’t for him (Titus) and how strong he was, I don’t think that we would have been able to keep our composure with a lot of stuff,” Marion Wilikerson exclaimed. “I hate that what happened to my son happened to him, but whatever the judge decides will be the right judgement according to what happened. Most of all, I’m just happy I get to see Titus again, ” he said.

Christopher Guyton did not testify during his trial. He also declined the state’s offer to plead guilty to the Assault II charge alone.

Judge Roberts will come back with a verdict at a later date.

Oh, and despite everything he’s been through, Titus Wilkerson says his favorite animal is still a dog. 🙂