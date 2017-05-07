»»MAN SHOT TO DEATH NEAR 3000 BAR AND ALABAMA CAMPUS

TUSCALOOSA – A man is dead and another is charged with murder after a shooting just off the University of Alabama campus.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot on the 600 block of Paul W. Bryant Drive across the street from 3000 Bar. Investigators say 26-year-old Markis Russell shot 23-year-old Branden Moss multiple times. They believe the shooting is the result of a fight involving five other men.

Prior to the shooting, witnesses say 4 black males assaulted another black male in the parking lot. According to witnesses, after the fight was over, Moss helped the victim and then approached one of the attackers and started talking as the attacker tried to leave the scene in a vehicle . Witnesses told investigators Russell walked up behind Moss and shot him multiple times at close range, who managed to run about 75 feet before collapsing.

Later, Moss was pronounced dead at DCH Regional Medical Center. Investigators apprehended Russell at his girlfriend’s apartment.

Russell is charged with Murder, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol.