»»MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON AFTER 2012 KILLING

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Kate Silvey

After five years, family and friends of a man killed in 2012 told courts that it was time for justice to be served.

Jason Lane Johnson, 41, was sentenced to prison on Monday, Nov. 13 after pleading guilty to killing George Boyd, 39. Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Judge John England presided over the court proceedings.

On New Year’s Eve in 2012, Boyd was shot in the chest at a home on Highway 216 near Lake View. Witnesses say that Boyd and Johnson had gotten into an argument over a woman. Johnson went into a bedroom, returned with a gun, and shot and killed Boyd.

Johnson will serve three years in prison. After 18 months, the judge will consider the rest of his sentence to be served in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

“The sentence today was actually an agreement made between the state of Alabama and with the defense after consultation with the victim’s mom. So, it was what it was agreed upon,” Tuscaloosa County Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Cross said.

During the defense arguments, a therapist testified that a psychosocial assessment was carried out to evaluate Johnson’s mental health and social well-being. After the assessment, Johnson was diagnosed with depression. Johnson grew up in a home with an alcoholic and abusive father, the therapist said, and didn’t intend to kill Boyd – only to protect the woman and himself.

“In the state of Alabama, we always general seek very strict sentences cases, number one involving guns, two involving killing people. So, the state wished more time would have been given or guaranteed, but we will always respect the court,” Cross said.

After Johnson is released from prison, he will still have five years of probation.