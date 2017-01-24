»»MAN RESCUED FROM CAPSIZED BOAT IN MOUNDVILLE

Moundville authorities are encouraging boaters to be careful in the water after they helped rescue a man whose boat capsized this afternoon.

Chief of Police Toby Banks said it happened around 12:05 p.m. in the River Bend subdivision in Moundville.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the man clutching the side of his overturned boat.

“Luckily, somebody heard his screams,” Banks said. “Because even though the water’s not as cold as it could have been, he still was extremely shook up when he got him out of the water.”

The man was in the water for around 45 minutes, Banks said. He was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

Banks said the man told him he believed there was a mechanical failure on his boat, which led to it capsizing. Banks said he did not know if the man was wearing a flotation device before he was rescued.

“It’s always good to have a flotation device inside the boat, and be trained on how to use a boat,” he said.