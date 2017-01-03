»»MAN RECOVERING AFTER TUSCALOOSA SHOOTING MONDAY NIGHT

Tuscaloosa Police are searching for suspects after a shooting Monday night on Hargrove Road.

Police said it happened in the 1300 block of Hargrove Road, near downtown Tuscaloosa. When investigators arrived, they said they learned a 37-year-old man had been taken to DCH Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators said the victim’s girlfriend told them two unknown men kicked in the back door of her home and attacked her boyfriend. She said one of the suspects had a gun and shot her boyfriend during the struggle, and investigators said the victim confirmed that account of events.

Police said the victim is in stable condition and his injury is not life-threatening.

The case is pending further investigation, and police said they have no suspects at this time.