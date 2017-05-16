»»MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO PUNCHING FAYETTE PRINCIPAL IN THE FACE

A parent accused of punching Fayette County Middle School’s principal in the face in 2015 pleaded guilty to second-degree assault Monday.

Prosecutors said Todd Eric Jackson and a basketball coach got into a heated exchange, and Principal Rodney Hannah went over to mitigate. While Hannah was speaking with the coach and Jackson, Jackson sucker-punched Hannah twice in the face.

Fayette County District Attorney Chris McCool said Jackson has a 15-year sentence, but will serve 18 months in prison, then will be on probation for five years.

McCool said he hopes the sentencing sends the message that attacking teachers, coaches or principals is a quick ticket to jail.