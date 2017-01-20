»»MAN OUT ON BOND FOR DECEMBER MURDER CHARGE ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT

The Tusclaoosa County Sheriff’s Office says a man out on bond for a murder charge in December is back behind bars after he was accused of slicing a woman’s arm with a machete.

Authorities said it happened in Cottondale around 7:50 this morning. The 33-year-old victim said Charles Richard Sexton, 58, sliced her arm with a machete during an argument at his home.

Sexton was taken into custody without incident and was charged with second-degree assault. He was out on bond after he was charged with the murder of Jennette Brannon, 30, who was reported missing Dec. 9. Brannon’s body was found Dec. 21 in a wooded area near Sexton’s home.

The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office said Sexton’s bond has been revoked.