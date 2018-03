One of four people accused of killing a woman in Northport in 2012 is back in court this week.

Jeffery Sanders is facing capital murder charges for the death of Greta Johnson, 50. Johnson’s body was found in a mobile home off Sanders Ferry Road on April 12, 2012, by the trailer’s owners.

The others charged with the crime are James Morris Jr., Leroy Hines and Hines’ wife Cynthia Mack. All three pleaded guilty.