»»MAN JAILED AFTER BEING SHIPPED 14 POUNDS OF METH

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (AP) – A man has been arrested in Alabama after Shelby County authorities seized more than 14.5 pounds of methamphetamine as part of a drug probe.

Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force commander Lt. Clay Hammac said Tuesday that 30-year-old Silvano Guevara-Mata had been arrested after Friday’s bust in Columbiana.

Hammac said the drugs are valued at about $240,000. He said authorities learned during a narcotics investigation that the drugs came from Calexico, California, and had been shipped overnight for delivery in Shelby County.

Hammac said investigators are working to identify more suspects in the Birmingham narcotics distribution network.

Guevara-Mata is being held on $1 million bond. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.