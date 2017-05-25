»»MAN IN DEMOPOLIS DIES AFTER HE WAS STRUCK BY CAR WEDNESDAY

A pedestrian in Demopolis was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday.

The Demopolis Police Department said it happened on U.S. Highway 80, near South’s Finest Meats. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the road. He was taken to Whitfield Hospital and later taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Director of Public Safety for the City of Demopolis Chief Tommie J. Reese said the victim has been identified as Jake Rowser, 80, of Demopolis. Rowser was known by many as “Mule.”

Reese said witnesses reported the Rowser was crossing the highway when he was hit by a vehicle going west on Highway 80.

“This was just a tragic accident that occurred and no criminal charges will be brought against the driver of the vehicle,” Reese said.