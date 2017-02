HOOVER, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a man has died after he was hit by a train near Birmingham.

Hoover police Capt. Gregg Rector says a CSX train struck a pedestrian near a tunnel in Hoover on Sunday evening. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after.

Rector says detectives were on the scene Sunday night to try to determine the details of the incident. Authorities did not immediately identify the victim.