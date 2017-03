A man from Oakman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. on Tutwiler Road, about 10 miles south of Goodsprings.

George Jonathan Ambrose, 30, was seriously injured when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Ambrose and a passender, 24-year-old Tabitha Smith, also of Oakman, were taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

Ambrose died this morning around 5:15 a.m.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash.