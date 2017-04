Alabama State Troopers say a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a man from Jasper.

George Lewis Terry, 46, was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and struck a utility pole on Lays Road 4 miles northwest of Jasper around 12:05 p.m.

Terry, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he later died.

Troopers said they’re investigating the crash.